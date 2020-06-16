Editor:
I am appalled and saddened by the fact that any local people live in fear of others simply because of their skin color or ethnicity, actually training their small children how to behave to save their lives! Deep within each of us we know that we are all equal under God.
An old saying states that we should not judge others until we have walked a mile in their shoes. Each of us should close ours eyes and go deep within, and envision ourselves in an uncomfortable life situation, from birth through life, child and family safety, acceptance by others, financial opportunities, job opportunities, etc. Really be there in our minds. If need be, we can read unprejudiced information about other life situations.
I pray to God that all these national and international peaceful protests will finally produce the equality that we claim our country stands for! Or our experiment in democracy will have failed.
Lois McClusky, Payson
In the Town of Payson, there are few, if any Black families; but the racial unrest here is astounding...The percentage of racists in Payson surpasses some Southern towns.
Mr. Paulk,
Any facts to support those claims? No? Not surprising.
I was trying to find your response to Arizona State Representative Blackman, where you discounted his opinion as a black man, of President Trump, because his views were not in line with yours, therefore you weren't excited to have a black man running for the seat. It appears to have been deleted, which is good as I was embarrassed for you to see such an uneducated comment in print. This is a close second. I know, facts are just unnecessary for those who suffer from TDS.
Jack
