Editor:
We have a woman that puts herself in harm’s way to serve our country and our state. I have spoken to Felicia French several times and she is passionate and will listen to your opinions with an open mind whether you are a Democrat, Republican or an independent.
In these times of mass insanity we must have a united national strategy to fight the COVID pandemic, we need to elect people with a positive outlook and can get results. As a nurse, Mrs. French volunteered for a month on the Navajo Nation. Once again she is showing her commitment to all her fellow citizens.
Felicia French and Mark Kelly are independent thinkers that will weigh facts and legitimate wants and concerns of all Arizonans in an honest way. Negativity, doom and gloom is not a healthy way to move forward for any country. Why is Wendy Rogers’ campaign mostly about negativity and who is footing the bill for the twice weekly full page ads in the Roundup to smear a true American patriot?
Mrs. French wants to spend money on teachers and students in Arizona for a better life for all. Vote for Felicia French and don’t skimp on our children.
Hand delivery is the most secure form of voting and the postal service has been doing an amazingly good and secure job of it for decades. The blatant attack on our democracy at the postal service by Donny Trump and his postmaster general does not surprise me as much as the fact that the Republicans aren’t shocked by this event. We are heading down the road to an oligarchy and a Trump family dynasty.
Trump shows videos of violence in his re-election ads and says “welcome to Biden’s world.” It is not just Biden’s world but all of ours and these events are happening in the present. Under Trump. Neither Biden or Obama created this. Only honest leadership will get us out of this mess.
How can Trump call himself the “law and order” candidate when he sabotaged the postal service, stopped intelligence agencies reporting to Congress about election hacking, pardoning admitted felons and throwing fuel on the fire of violence in our streets?
Everyone please vote this November. Don’t let anyone silence your voice. Especially the government.
Good luck Biden, Harris, Felicia French and Mark Kelly.
Tim Fleming, Payson
