Editor:
I read the article in Tuesday’s Roundup about the council considering having the town take over the visitors center. In my opinion, that would be a frivolous and defeating change. Main Street and Highway 87 is the best place for it.
The chamber of commerce has a difficult time already and moving the center wouldn’t help. People are not going to travel all the way down to Green Valley Park to go there. I love Old Main Street, but it doesn’t have any eye appeal for strangers.
I understand three options for costs to remain where it is have been submitted. How about settling on the middle amount? To make the move to GVP would entail a lot more expense, I think. The Parks and Rec building doesn’t have space to support the center. So now, will we take away from the park space and insert a new building? The cost of a new building would be?
Frankly, I believe the town council has more important issues to contemplate. Besides all that, tell me about the experience the council has in running a visitors center. What happens to the chamber of commerce?
Please, give these comments some thought.
Jean Oliver
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!