I have lived in Payson for just over five years and I have never wanted to take my dog to play on an athletic field, at least not until now when the town council told me I couldn’t. Since I am a responsible dog owner, I have always and always will clean up after my dog. I even have a poop bag holder on the leash so they are always available.
It’s just not right for the town council, along with the parks and recreation department, to punish every dog owner in Payson just because some of them are irresponsible. Find a way to deal with those causing the problem, not issue some blanket mandate that punishes everyone. Has the town council and the parks and recreation department forgotten whose tax dollars pay for these fields as well as their salaries? They are even threatening to send out the police to deal with violators? Really? It seems to me that the hard-working members of our local law enforcement agencies have better things to do than enforce the council’s “dog crap” policy.
As a side note, one of the results of the COVID-19 crisis is that the government at every level has decided they can impose their will on the public on a whim. In the famous words of Popeye the sailor, “I’ve had all I can stands, and I can’t stands no more.”
Everyone has to make their own decisions. As for me I will be disobeying this mandate, just like I have with so many other mandates that have been handed down from the government in recent weeks.
Tom Lincoln, Payson
