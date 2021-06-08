Editor:
Please ask people to leave their dogs home when they come to the farmers market. We were at the market today and a pit bull was very aggressive with a small dog — this is not a good thing for families with small children or older folks who are not so steady on their feet.
P. J. Solomon, Payson
