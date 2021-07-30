Editor:
PHI CARES — I don’t think so. We have been with PHI since 2016, and blessed as we are we have not needed their services.
In May of this year I received a renewal notice from PHI. I am sure at that time they knew that Banner was going to have their own helicopter. They did not mention that in the notice. One year, three years, or five years are the options. I renewed for three years for $150.
The beginning of June I get the Banner Payson High Country Seniors newsletter and it tells that Banner is going to partner with GMR. That is another reason I know PHI knew in May that this was going to happen. I called PHI and ask them if they would return the second and third year fee and their answer to me was “we don’t do returns.” Then she says we will still service you — just tell them to call PHI if something happens and you need transportation.
I don’t think I am going to lay on a gurney if I am dying and wait 30 minutes for them to come when there is a GMR helicopter sitting there ready to take me at that moment.
I don’t think PHI cares one little bit or they would return the second and third years renewal fee without a question.
P.J. Solomon, Payson
