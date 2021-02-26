Don’t understand a few things
Editor:
I’m a new resident of Payson — been here about a year and a half. Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, I haven’t been able to get as involved in our community as I would like, and have gained much of my understanding of the local culture from the Roundup “Letters to the Editor.”
Maybe a local can help me to understand a few things:
Why in the world would we need to raise ANY speed limit in town to 45 mph? You can get anywhere in town in 10 minutes, and 10-20 mph isn’t going to make much difference. We don’t need cars and trucks whizzing around at “city” speeds. Move to the Valley if you miss the frustration and anxiety provided by faster driving. Leave earlier and slow down! Come on — this is Payson!
An ice rink — really? The median age for Payson’s population, according to Wikipedia, is 60. That means that roughly half of the population will never, ever use it. Same with the splash pad. Makes me wonder if the construction companies don’t have special friends on the city council.
These are big-ticket items that our small population would be forced to pay for via property taxes (I presume) and many of the over-60s will be living on a fixed income, as am I. These are “big or medium town” attractions and if you need to live someplace that provides them, move to a bigger city where the cost to build is spread out over a larger tax base.
Dana Hallagan, Payson
