Democrats try to fool you about guns. They say that we have 40,000 gun deaths a year. This includes accidents, and people shot while trying to kill someone else. If a killer gets shot trying to kill someone, Democrats count it as a gun death. They count suicide. Two-thirds of all gun deaths are from suicide. They do not explain how taking your gun from you will prevent someone else from committing suicide.
There are 14,000 murders in the U.S., two-thirds with handguns, the rest from stabbing, clubbing, and other means, but fewer than 500 from rifles or shotguns of any type. Do they want to take your AR-15 to prevent murders? Hogwash. They want to take away another of your constitutional rights.
Joe Biden publicly said that he wants to take your AR-14. Yep, AR-14. Democrats are so ignorant of firearms they don’t even know the correct name of the guns they want to take.
Democrats care more about the gun in your closet; they want to take it — than they do about guns in the hands of murderers. Leave my rights alone.
The Democrats’ concerns do nothing to address two parts of the murder problem in our country. In Democrat-run cities, criminal gangs murder one another by the thousands. Another way of saying this is that young black men kill each other by the thousands in Democrat-run cities.
Unless we address this shameful fact, even more people will die.
Fifty or 60 years ago, we emptied the insane asylums, setting a half million very disturbed people loose to live or die on the streets. To this day, the violently insane are not put into protective care. Most mass shooting incidents are committed by people with known and severe mental illnesses. Nothing will change until we as a society actually care for our mentally ill instead of leaving them to their dangerous self-medication.
Neither of these problems will be solved by confiscating the guns in your home. The Democrats know this. Don’t vote for any Democrat party member.
(1) comment
"Obama's gonna take your guns!"
"Biden’s gonna take your guns!"
"The 2nd Amendment is a God given right."
"AR-15 is not a military grade weapon "
"Good guys with guns will stop mass shootings."
"Guns don't kill people; people kill people."
Don't you parents ever tire of hearing these lame justifications that allow crazy people to murder our children by the dozens?
