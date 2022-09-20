Editor:

Democrats try to fool you about guns. They say that we have 40,000 gun deaths a year. This includes accidents, and people shot while trying to kill someone else. If a killer gets shot trying to kill someone, Democrats count it as a gun death. They count suicide. Two-thirds of all gun deaths are from suicide. They do not explain how taking your gun from you will prevent someone else from committing suicide.

Ted Paulk

"Obama's gonna take your guns!"

"Biden’s gonna take your guns!"

"The 2nd Amendment is a God given right."

"AR-15 is not a military grade weapon "

"Good guys with guns will stop mass shootings."

"Guns don't kill people; people kill people."

Don't you parents ever tire of hearing these lame justifications that allow crazy people to murder our children by the dozens?

