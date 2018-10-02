Double standard dumbfounding
Editor:
I can barely keep from lashing out in anger, but don’t know where to direct my wrath over the trashing of a man of such exemplary character. Of course, I’m referring to the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation debacle. The attacks on this man and his family are beyond despicable. Even more inexplicable is the number of people that blindly accept these allegations as gospel. What has happened to innocent until proven guilty?
It doesn’t take a Rhodes Scholar to figure out that the timing of this smear campaign coupled with the age of the allegations and lack of corroboration are to say, at the very least, suspect. Consider also that Dr. Ford is a Democrat that has donated to democratic candidates and causes.
The Ramierez claim is so ludicrous it isn’t even worth arguing.
What the Kavanaugh family has had to endure is reprehensible. It appears the Democrats have no conscience. They don’t care if the Kavanaugh children may be emotionally scarred from this experience. They also don’t seem to care if a man’s entire life’s work is destroyed by unsubstantiated character assassination. The left has so much hatred for Trump that they believe it’s acceptable to destroy anything or anyone aligned with his policies.
Defenders of Kavanaugh have to deal with the accusers with kid gloves or they will be demonized for their insensitivity. On the other hand, it appears to be open season on a man that has a life-long history of displaying integrity; a man whose veracity, until now, has never come into question. I maintain you can’t make nebulous accusations of this magnitude without opening yourself up to intense questioning. The entire affair reeks of the attempted lynching of Clarence Thomas when he endured his confirmation process.
The double standard of the left is dumbfounding. Why don’t we see the Ivy League snowflakes marching against the Keith Ellison accusations? Why is Cory Booker not lampooned for his despicable behavior of groping girls in high school? His guilt is even documented by his own words to which he admitted. I wonder how many of the most boisterous critics of Brett Kavanaugh could stand up to the same scrutiny he’s undergone. I’m equally curious how they would react to false accusations directed at them. The answer is that the press would try to vindicate them and dismiss anything scurrilous as some right-wing conspiracy.
If you have a conscience, I implore you to vote Republican in the mid-term and beyond. The stakes have never been so high.
Walter K. Noot
