Editor:
I’m asking the town council to change the mask mandate to a personal health proclamation.
Every person should take care of their own health.
If a business wants to mandate masks and a individual wants a wear a mask they should. If someone is in a public place they should be able to make their own mask decisions based on their own health conditions. I’m afraid this mask mandate will try to be mandated in public places outdoors.
Let’s stop the mask mandate madness. Let’s just proclaim the month of March personal health month. Wear your mask, get your shots, be cautious and safe just like we do for the flu season, but please drop the mandate.
Dave Golembewski
(3) comments
You should go work at a covid ward or maybe just a grocery store and then come back and say we should drop the mask mandate.
Charles,
If you believe that an ill fitting mask, a t-shirt, or a vaccine protect you from the "deadliest pandemic" in history, you should probably not leave your house.
The masks don't filter to the micron level needed in the first place. Combine that with the moronic guidelines of sitting versus standing, social distancing rules that are constantly changing, and none of it makes sense. But go ahead and wear your mask as you walk, or drive, alone.
Pull up the AZ Department of Health Services page and you'll see that the flu is down over 93% over the 5 year average last time I ran the numbers. Overall, survivability of the 'rona still hovers around 99%, but get that vaccine.
Oh, and with the vaccine you can still get it, you can still spread it, and you still have to wear a mask. Is roughly 95% effective in minimizing the effects of a virus that's 99% survivable.
Thanks, but I'll pass.
If you want to wear a mask, great. If you want to stay home, good for you. It's time to put this nonsense behind us, like Florida has done. Turn off your TV and start living.
Jack
I would agree with you, Dave, if masks only afforded protection to yourself, but the fact is that they provide even more protection to the people around you. Using your logic, we should also rescind all drunk driving laws, because people should be responsible for their own health and safety. Problem with that is that drunk drivers kill many innocent victims, and folks who do not wear masks in public accommodations infect many innocent victims with COVID. Please just suck it up for another couple of months until all who want to be are vaccinated.
