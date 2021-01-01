Editor:
Since Doug Ducey has been governor of Arizona, we’ve elected two Democratic U.S. senators against Ducey’s endorsements, we’ve voted for a Democratic presidential candidate in spite of Ducey’s support for the current president, we’ve turned Arizona “blue” for the first time in years if not decades, and Propositions 207 and 208 both passed over Ducey’s objections.
Add to the above continued bungling by Ducey to the Covid-19 crisis and it’s helped me determine early that I’ll be voting for any of Ducey’s opponents. In other words, Ducey is the best Republican governor Arizona Democrats have had in a very long time!
Richard K. Meszar
