Editor:
The recent remarks from our partisan governor concerning how “pathetic” our current president is brings to mind a couple of items.
First, a boomerang comes back to its source and people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones. To wit, “Ice Cream” Doug was ever so quiet as his credibility melted away for four years as he knelt at the altar of the former president that lied, cheated, and slandered everyone and everything in his path. The governor even had a “presidential ringtone” on his phone so he could do the bidding of this twice impeached (in the House) and disgraced president.
As we get ready to celebrate the 110th birthday of our beloved state in 2022, perhaps it’s time we raised the bar for the qualifications to lead our state. Let’s not elect anymore “yes men or women” and focus on those candidates, regardless of party, that have exhibited leadership, education, experience, empathy, intelligence, and the ability to work WITH an increasingly diverse population in our state. Cooperation and compromise should return to the vocabulary for the lawmakers in our state.
One party has dominated our Arizona politics for over 50 years and the results have been less than stellar. Change at the top of the ticket and in the legislature would be a nice birthday present for our citizens as we celebrate our 110th year of being the 48th state.
Richard K. Meszar
