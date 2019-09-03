Dumb and dumber
Editor:
I don’t know whose dumb for carrying a gun into a posted no weapons event with alcohol or dumber for quote, receiving it from the other guy and holding it in your pocket for him.
Smart would be to know the laws being you were the town’s attorney and appointed councilor and follow them like everyone else does.
Dave Golembewski
