Editor:
This man has been “trumpeting” about his accomplishments at the VA for our war heroes. Trump claims he got medical choice approved for vets. An article, written by Hope Yen for the AP, states that the claim is false. President Obama got this approved in 2014. Trump’s claim that vets no longer have wait times is also false. Some provisions have been stopped and some outside wait times are longer. Why is this man “trumpeting” about false accomplishments?
The VA still has problems that are systemic and are still prevalent. Trump’s secretary of Veterans Affairs is mixed up in yet another scandal and has been accused of promoting a culture of systemic racism and insensitive remarks. Also, of concern is a culture of retaliation against whistleblowers. Suicide rates among vets have not been reduced. And the list goes on and on.
Add to this the fact that almost 500 national security experts (including over 20 four-star generals) endorsed Joe Biden. These experts do their best to keep politics out of the job. The effort is a bipartisan one and is being conducted because of “fear” for our country. These patriots do not like being called “losers” and “suckers.”
These accusations are not much different from his statements about John McCain. Cindy McCain has come out in support of Joe Biden for many of the same reasons cited by these almost 500 experts. Why? Trump is not capable of handling the enormous responsibilities of the office of president of the United States. Trump is the worst narcissist in the history of our country, and only does what is best for Trump!
Thank God for The Lincoln Project, comprised of longtime Republicans, who are working so hard to unveil Trump’s lies! Add the complete mishandling of this terrible pandemic to the lies listed above and you have a recipe for disaster. That so-called debate (on Tuesday) featured “one liar” (Trump) and “one leader” (Biden).
Virginia Sparks, Payson
Virginia,
The debate had President Trump talking about what he has done and what he's going to do in the next 4 years, while Biden talked about not liking President Trump. After nearly half a century in government Biden can't run on his accomplishments. Certainly he doesn't want to list the 1994 Crime Bill, which promoted systemic racism, as one of his major accomplishments. It appears that the only thing Biden has accomplished in all of this time is getting himself and his family rich.
Jack
And the only thing Trump has done , by hi sown admission is to lose money!
Virginia Sparks
Yes, you got me there. His net worth has taken a hit while he has been in office working without taking a paycheck.
There are a long list of accomplishments that have all been fact checked, including being nominated for a couple of Nobel Peace Prizes for his recent work in the Middle East. He got more accomplished there in a few years than has been done in several decades.
What has Biden done in almost 5 decades, including 8 as VP? I can wait.
Jack
