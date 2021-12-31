“I will ABSTAIN from any and all things” says Tom Morrissey our mayor. Mayor Morrissey did not like that upgrading our antiquated town code did not include autocratic decision making. Autocratic leadership, also known as authoritarian leadership, is a — leadership style characterized by individual control over all decisions and little input from group members. Autocratic leaders typically make choices based on only their ideas and judgments and rarely accept advice from us taxpayers. Autocratic leadership is unpopular, has many disadvantages, and leads to low engagement and a toxic environment.
We have all seen this at work in Payson with political award appointments.
Abstaining is wrong when a decision involves your friends.
True to his demands Tom Morrissey abstained on two crucial votes to protect town staff causing confusion. He himself asked the town attorney “What does that mean?”
Duty to vote. All council members should vote on all motions before them.
Members of council ought not “by inaction” prevent action by any board.
It is the duty of every council member who has an opinion on any question to express it by vote, yet he cannot be compelled to do so. He may prefer to abstain from voting, though he knows the effect is the same as if he voted on the prevailing side. In case of a tie abstaining would amount to an intentionally spoilt vote.
According to Robert’s Rules: You only abstain if you have a conflict of interest, or you lack information.
Announcing publicly,” I will always abstain” is violating your responsibilities of office.
Failure to perform — If a majority of voters possesses a reasonable belief that our mayor has failed to perform any duty or responsibility imposed on him, any ordinance, statute, or law, the voters shall direct the town prosecutor to consider charging the mayor with a civil violation or a criminal charge of nonfeasance in public office as defined by Arizona Revised Statutes.
Taxpayers have a way to deal with a mayor shirking his responsibilities. Council members have that right to abstain. If they don’t want to vote, it will be on the record, and voters will see that lack of vote. If voters are angry about a mayor not voting, they have the right to not vote for them in the future
“Voting has consequences” he says.
“Don’t re-elect an autocrat as Payson’s mayor” I say.
