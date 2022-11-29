I want to thank Donald Trump for his third consecutive early Christmas present — the November elections in 2018, 2020, and 2022. Now it looks like he still hasn’t figured it out and is going to give Democrats another one in 2024 by running for president again.
Let’s look at the record: In 2018 he gave Democrats one Senate seat in Arizona, when Kyrsten Sinema defeated McSally at the end of Jeff Flake’s term and Trump (the Republicans) lost control of the House of Representatives. In the process, Arizona turned a little lavender.
Then in 2020 Trump lost the presidency to Joe Biden and Mark Kelly won the special election for Sen. McCain’s Senate seat by defeating McSally in Arizona. The ultimate early Christmas gift that year was when both Senate seats in Georgia were taken by Democrats after Trump discouraged Republicans from voting after his election was “stolen” (oh, and we are still waiting for proof two years later). The Republicans failed to take back the House, so the Democrats ended up in full control — presidency, Senate and the House. Arizona was solidly purple when Biden won Arizona!
Now in 2022, when the party in power typically gets pummeled and every poll showed the Republicans were going to win the Senate, House, and top three positions in Arizona, Trump gave us another early Christmas present. Senator Kelly was reelected, helping Democrats to maintain control of the Senate, just barely losing control of the House, and Arizona elected a Democratic governor, secretary of state, and is leading in the race for attorney general. Wow, Arizona is getting even more purple.
It would have never happened without Trump’s incessant lying about his stolen election in 2020 (always looking at the past) — voters just got tired of hearing about it! So, thank you Donald Trump for another early Christmas present and keep up the good work as we head into 2024!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!