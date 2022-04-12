It can be difficult to understand the concept of an easement. It’s a word we don’t use in everyday speech. You might have to look it up in a dictionary. In Belgium they post “Passage Publique” signs on historic trails that cross private property. But who can be bothered to learn French these days?
We once had a dear friend whose life came to a tragic end because he refused to accept that easements override property rights. He lived with us for 14 years and we all loved him. He was kind, considerate, and a great companion for everyone in the family — especially the kids. Because of his many great attributes, we were surprised and annoyed when he developed an extreme attitude against people who would pass by our house. You might say he had an overdeveloped sense of ownership. Because we were property owners, he somehow felt it was his duty to protect the area around our home from “trespassers.” He resented people walking on the sidewalk and even those who used the street in front of our house. We explained to him that — even though the sidewalk was technically on our property — we didn’t own it, and that neighbors and even perfect strangers had every right to use it. He refused to accept this and turned a deaf ear to all logic and argument. It became an obsession with him. He would spend time watching out the front window and would complain loudly when people would walk on the sidewalk or in the street. On a few occasions that embarrassed and alarmed us, he would leave the house and literally chase people down the sidewalk or in the street, threatening violence upon their persons in his loudest and most aggressive voice. Finally, we had to physically restrain him. When he died in 1998 after being struck by a car, he still believed the sidewalk and the road belonged to him. His name was Smokey. He was a Peekapoo: half Pekingese and half poodle.
Property owners in Payson who have recently erected a fence or installed a gate in order to prevent the rest of us from gaining access to trails in the national forest via public easements are violating our rights. They knew (or should have known) about the easements when they bought those properties. The fence and the gate need to be removed now.
