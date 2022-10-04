A recent encounter with some Payson teenagers was disturbing. They expressed their belief a college education was a worthless endeavor. In their world making money was the only goal of an education. Hopelessly I tried to explain to them education is about way more than achieving a livable salary. Knowledge plays a key role in the ability to enjoy life. A well-educated person can explore so many things an uneducated person cannot.
Education is a tool. Most importantly, education enables a person to tell the truth from fiction. A good education explains the workings of scientific research. History is an important component of a good education. History prevents mankind from repeating the same mistakes if we are lucky.
Unfortunately Republicans have attacked the school system including the need for college. An old Republican friend once said to me, “Education just confuses people.” The man served in the legislature and only had an eighth grade education. His voting record showed the danger of poorly educated people. Sadly those lacking education are easily manipulated.
One need only observe those who think Trump won and there was no attack on the Capitol to realize how poorly informed people endanger our democracy. Once the United States had the best school system in the world, now we are ranked 28th and our Republican friends are trying to make it worse. Charter schools and vouchers are the ruination of education. Turning such an important aspect of our lives over to people interested in profit and propaganda robs students of the fundamental right to be independent thinkers.
I am very proud of both my children, they attended some of the best schools in the nation and their education has served them well. I always told my children that an education is something no one can steal from you. Once you know something, no one can make you unknow it.
Our country is plagued with people who believe the most bizarre conspiracies right-wing media can cook up. An inquiring educated mind would never buy into the insane ideas put out by the political manipulators. Education is the vaccination against despots like Trump.
