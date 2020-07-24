Dear Mayor Morrissey and Members of the Council:
I am asking that you all please enact an immediate program to Firewise the city of Payson. I have lived here for four years and every year have spent months being afraid of fire (whether human- or weather-caused) rapidly sweeping through town.
My son has been a Hotshot wildlands firefighter, an Alaska smokejumper for 20 years, and is now an air attack supervisor for the Forest Service, flying fires all over the United States but most currently the Tucson “Bighorn,” the North Rim “Mangum,” and the Tonto “Bush” fires. He knows that Payson truly is “Paradise, Calif. waiting to happen” and has seen firsthand the devastation to property and lives when people do not take fire behavior seriously.
His aerial maps have shown time and again that wind-driven sparks and embers can start spot fires a mile and farther out in front of the fireline. (One spot fire on the Bush Fire last month started two miles north toward Jake’s Corner).
He also knows that even if we were to try evacuating to avoid a fire, the few escape routes would within minutes become clogged with vehicles, and traffic would come to a dangerous standstill. What tragedy would follow.
Urban and wildlands firefighters put themselves, literally, on the line every day to try to protect structures and lives, but we must help ourselves, our neighbors and our town. Fire does not care about our beliefs, our politics, and our “rights.” We are all in this together. Clearing grasses, brush and just a few unnecessary bushes might make all the difference in whether we continue to live in a viable Payson.
Please, don’t let this wait. Work hard for a plan and then instigate some action. If not, we may live (or not) to regret it.
Maggie Corley, Payson
