What happened to the Republican Party in the 2022 midterm general election?
Election denial.
Donald Trump started election denial, made election denial the primary means for his insurrection, and infected millions of his followers with election denial.
What is election denial and what is its ultimate goal?
Election denial is a lie and its ultimate goal is to eliminate democracy and establish dictatorship.
Election denial is a necessary first step and foremost tool for getting rid of democracy, free and fair elections, and changing over to dictatorship, total rule by a dictator. Dictatorship starts in a democracy when the candidate who actually loses the election is able to seize the office he lost. The would-be dictator must claim the vote-counting was incorrect and the would-be dictator won the election instead of the actual winner.
In the United States, the arbiter of vote-counting is our court system. Judges take in cases of claimed incorrect vote-counting, examine the claimed evidence, and rule whether or not the claimed incorrect vote-counting is actual or false. This process can only begin when a candidate asserts he did not lose the election. Election denial is the deliberate, bad faith, false claim of incorrect vote-counting. Never in American history has a candidate deliberately and in bad faith used election denial to foment an insurrection for the purpose of overcoming the actual votes of actual voters and overturning the legitimate election to install himself as an unelected dictator.
Until the 2020 presidential election and would-be dictator Donald Trump.
Donald Trump brought 61 election-denial cases to court. He lost every one. Before Republican judges, Democratic judges, and even judges appointed by Donald Trump. Winning even a few of these cases could suggest incorrect vote-counting occurred. But all 61? The truth shone through the lies.
Then Donald Trump violently attacked his vice president and the Congress.
The majority of Arizona voters voted against election denial in the 2022 midterm general election. I believe they did so because they understood that election denial is the entryway to dictatorship. Donald Trump failed, but the 2024 presidential election is coming, and Trump and his co-conspirators will be back with election denial. Dictatorship threatens, now and, bluntly, always.
Any would-be dictator can use election denial.
We must vote against any candidate from any political party who uses election denial to try to seize office.
That is how we save ourselves from dictatorship.
Thomas Dunning
