I object to both the headline of the article “Voting restrictions trigger furious debate at legislature” (Roundup, Apr. 9th) and the caption to the picture of Rep. Walt Blackman in which he, Rep. Brenda Barton, and Senator Wendy Rogers are said to support increased voting “restrictions” in Arizona.
They are not “restrictions.” They are civic duties for bona fide citizens of the state of Arizona and they are prohibitions for illegal aliens and others prohibited from voting, such as felons, citizens who have already voted, non-residents of the state of Arizona, and dead people.
I understand that liberals and Democrats and communists (do I repeat myself?) have an intense desire to do whatever is necessary to increase their vote tally in any election, but their efforts to do so by allowing illegal aliens and others prohibited from voting is as despicable as using voting machines designed to rig the vote in their favor. Oh. Did I repeat myself again?
I encourage all reading this to contact your state representatives and the governor to urge passage of SB 1485 and SB 1713 in the interests of election integrity.
Voting is the right of a citizen in full possession of his natural and fundamental rights and the preservation of our rights depends upon election integrity. If a person can’t remember to sign his mail-in ballot or complete any of the other requirements, then he is not competent to be voting in the first place.
Donald L. Cline, Star Valley
the election was not rigged.
Joe Biden won.
Donald Trump lost.
You and your ilk have beat this dead horse to shreds.
Republican politicians are trying to suppress voting...
Give it up Donnie.
