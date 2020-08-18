Editor:
I read with interest your article written by Pete Aleshire dated 8/12/2020 “Gosar: Vote for a Democrat is a vote for ‘communism’!
I found this statement very ironic, considering that as I write, Donald Trump and his new Postmaster General, Mr. DuJoy are proceeding to decimate the United States Postal Service, to interfere with the one democratic action that the citizens of the great United States of America can participate in, VOTING! They do this with no regard with how else this will affect the American people. Prescriptions, checks, birthday cards, holidays? Mr. Gosar does NOTHING to stop it. Really? How much more communistic can you get?
Brenda Mathews, Pine
