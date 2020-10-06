Editor:
Let me begin by thanking the Payson churches for graciously providing their grounds and buildings so we can exercise our precious right to vote.
I read with interest, the 9-22-20 Roundup article regarding “electioneering” on various church properties during the primary election. I believe it is fully within their rights as property owners to prohibit future electioneering tactics on their property.
As well, I have heard from a number of individuals who voted in person, that “electioneers” lobbied them as they left their vehicle. The electioneers alleged that certain town council candidates were members of a specific political party. The electioneers then exhorted voters to base their vote on the town council candidate’s alleged political party affiliation. Please note: Town council seats are non-partisan.
I have spent most of my life in Payson. Until two years ago, I had NEVER heard mention of a political party in conjunction with a town council candidate. Town council positions in Payson have historically been filled by individuals who deeply care for Payson — without regard to party affiliation. Tactics of this nature have created unproductive and unnecessary schisms in our community. I would suggest two counter-strategies.
First, I would encourage church leaders to place conspicuous signage, prohibiting electioneering on their property, while working closely with election officials to ensure compliance.
Secondly, as you — the voter, park your vehicle and make your way to a voting center; should you be approached by someone attempting leverage your town council vote with political party citation — promptly vote for the candidate opposing the individual they are advocating.
Roy A. Sandoval, Gila County school superintendent
