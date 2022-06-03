From the official handout from “Democrats of Rim Country” detailing “Our Principles”:
“Care for our people: We commit to assuring the common good through elimination of poverty, hunger, racism, and ignorance.”
“Gun ownership: We support responsible gun ownership based on Constitutionally appropriate vetting for purchasing firearms that are designed for sporting and recreational use.”
Not wanting to exhibit the “ignorance” the Democrats intend to “eliminate,” I turned to my trusty copy of the Bill of Rights, a legal part of the Constitution. Amendment II reads: “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
Nowhere in that wording did I find any “Constitutionally appropriate” descriptions of arms being solely “designed for sporting and recreational use.” As a student of history and the Constitution, I then turned to the original intent of the Second Amendment. Ratified on December 15, 1791, it affirms that, having just used arms to defeat the British, this Amendment was originally created to ensure citizens the opportunity to fight back against a tyrannical federal government, and that that right “shall not be infringed.” The writings of the Founders confirm that the original intent of the Second Amendment was to preserve and guarantee, NOT to grant, the natural, pre-existing right of individuals to defend themselves.
“I ask who are the militia? They consist now of the whole people, except a few public officers.” (George Mason.)
“The Constitution shall never be construed to prevent the people of the United States who are peaceable citizens from keeping their own arms.” (Samuel Adams.)
And Thomas Jefferson (whom the Democrats proudly remind us founded the Democratic Party) said, “The beauty of the Second Amendment is that it will not be needed until they try to take it” and “The strongest reason for the people to keep and bear arms is, as a last resort, to protect themselves against tyranny in government.”
Nowhere can be found any reference by any Founder or in the Bill of Rights to “sporting and recreational use” of arms.
So it appears the Rim Country Democrats need to work on eliminating their own serious ignorance about the Constitution and the God-given right of peaceable citizens to keep and bear arms to defend themselves against governmental tyranny — NOT merely for “sport,” or to plink at the range for “recreation.”
Well said 🙏🙏🙏🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸AMEN
