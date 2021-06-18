Editor:
This is the time of year that the cow elk drop their calves. Many have delivered already. Any human intervention almost certainly contributes to the calf’s death. Would you alert your readership and keep reminding them that no matter how much they may want to help they need to let nature operate like it has for thousands of years? The cow and calf will appreciate it.
John and Rosemary Wyatt
