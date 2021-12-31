As I was sitting here thinking about my recently deceased 6-year-old cat, I felt the need to express my discontent with Payson/Star Valley. I moved here two years ago and in that time two of my four cats have passed away and one is currently sick.
The first to pass away was an 18-year-old that was just old and was its time. The other was only 6 years old and he developed a biliary obstruction. When I first noticed he was sick I tried to take him to a vet in town but the earliest anyone could see him was a week away! When I was finally able to get a vet to see him, he was already desperately sick. If there had been an emergency clinic I could have taken him there and it would not have been such a traumatic ordeal. After being up for three days straight taking care of him, I ended up having to drive him down to the Valley to have him put to sleep at midnight! I almost fell asleep at the wheel three times before making it back up the hill.
Many of my friends have told me their stories of having similar problems. There have been numerous beloved animals that did not have to die in such barbaric ways. There is a tremendous need for an emergency clinic in Payson! I respectfully disagree with all the naysayers that say there would not be enough people that would use the clinic. I can’t tell you how many people I have talked with about this need. I am a retired registered nurse that can see how profitable an emergency veterinary clinic would be for our community. Why can’t all the veterinary professionals and their staff be willing to start this most needed service? The population has already grown to meet this demand. I live in Lamplighter in Star Valley and just about every household has an animal of some sort, please! What a crime that our community isn’t able to care for our most beloved members of our families!
