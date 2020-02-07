Editor:
That which our Founding Fathers feared the most, the ascendency of one branch of government (particularly the Executive) over the other two, has come to pass. The failure of Congress to provide a meaningful “brake” on the out-of-control Executive more than likely signals the end to our constitutional democracy.
In the future, we can no longer rely on “checks and balances” to moderate the excesses of any one branch of government. The result will be, in effect, a burgeoning dictatorship wherein the rule of law is subordinated to the desires of one immoral, powerful individual.
Like most Americans, I thought such a debacle could not happen in our country. I was wrong. A craven, greedy Senate has put us on a path which may very well lead to our joining the ranks of North Korea, China, and Russia, in terms of “Rule by the Strongman.” We shall in all likelihood “reap the whirlwind” of our political cowardice.
Robert Horne, Pine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!