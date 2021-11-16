Let’s quit pretending that we have a “united” United States of America. BOTH political parties are dysfunctional. The “donkey” party can’t seem to get its act together; fights among itself and trying to figure out what it stands for. Meanwhile, the “elephant” party inextricably seems tied to the apron strings of a past delusional leader. They are incapable of discerning truth from fiction, and they seem more interested in supporting chaos rather than progress.
We independent voters can shape what happens in up-and-coming elections. For example, if things like the economy, Covid-19 responses, gas prices, election laws, infrastructure progress, etc. seem to be improving or heading in the right direction then we should keep the “donkeys” in power until at least the 2024 elections. On the other hand, if those same indicators mentioned above don’t improve or get worse, then we shouldn’t wait until the 2024 elections to change horses. In other words, give the current “power brokers” an opportunity to succeed and, if they do, retain them. If they cannot deliver on promises or don’t improve things at an acceptable level, then by all means vote the other party back into power. What a concept, reward competence and effectiveness rather than blindly following party loyalty!
