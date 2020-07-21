Editor:
I’d like to address the recent attack on the character of Acting Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf.
For 23 years, as a national high tech recruiter, working with companies from start-ups to global top 25s, it was my job to evaluate top performers for senior to executive level positions. Since I also have a lot of direct business interaction with Sheila, I would like to share my experience of her.
I’ve been a business owner for over 30 years and locally, have worked with Sheila for the past 12 years. She has always been of great service, sometimes really having to think outside-of-the-box, truly exemplifying her commitment to our local businesses and the success of our community; of which she’s been a part of for 19 years.
She has grown her career working for the Town of Payson in public safety communications, community development, public works director, then assistant town manager/public works director. When the town manager position became vacant in September 2019, she also became acting town manager; now during a pandemic!
Over and over in all settings, I have personally witnessed her consistency of calmness and due diligence while carrying out her multitude of responsibilities; she seems to do it with such ease and grace. In my professional opinion, I want that kind of level-headed person running our town, therefore I would highly recommend her for the permanent position of town manager.
Lorian Roethlein, Payson
