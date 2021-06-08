Editor:
Regarding the use of the town arena for rodeos, perhaps there is a solution to covering the town’s liability by having the committee increase the amount of coverage that is carried and making sure the TOP is named as “additional insured.” The town attorney and the insurance carrier might consider investigating this.
It would be sad to see the rodeos and the arena shut down for use due to lawsuits that just look for the deepest pocket.
Byron Simmons, Pine
