Event fun and successful
Editor:
A big thank you to all of the wonderful people that came out to support the seven amazing nonprofit organizations in Payson. The three-day event was a great way to get people into the local thrift stores.
I want to say extra thanks to Debbie at the Senior Center, Randy at Trinkets and Treasures, Heather from MHA and Bryant from Habitat for Humanity and everyone who worked so hard on this event. Great job making this so fun and successful.
Customers only complaints were we should do it two times a year.
Lori Mills, manager, Nook Thrift Store
