Everyone should care about the future
Editor:
After all the clear evidence that it is real, climate change deniers seem to be limited to old people or those who have a vested interest in energy companies. By “vested interest” I’m talking about money.
Younger people are concerned because it is their world. Older people seem to know that their end is near and don’t seem to care about the next generations.
Along that line, just because Trump slashes all the EPA rules, started by Nixon, that keep our air and water clean doesn’t mean that these companies can’t take the high ground and police themselves.
But then doing the right thing has never been a high priority for American industrial companies.
If you care about your children and grandchildren it is time to realize that climate change is a real thing and it’s not good.
Ted Paulk, Payson
