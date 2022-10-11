The Roundup regularly prints letters from readers that confuse extremist ideas with patriotic sentiments.
There is a pattern. One side is all good: pro-American, pro-gun, pro-God and pro-Constitution. The other is all bad: anti-American, anti-gun, etc.
All of this is dangerous nonsense. Bipartisanship, mutual respect, moderation and compromise remain the best plan for saving this country from itself. When we take extreme, hateful positions and conspire to assault our fellow Americans, we are aiding and abetting our enemies. There’s a name for that.
What is truly poisonous is the current fashion of justifying anger and violence by insisting that people who disagree with you are anti-American, despicable subhumans who don’t really belong to the nation. This is, unfortunately, the delusion promoted by political leaders following the populist and fascist playbook.
Populism and fascism have been aptly defined as a perversion of nationalism, exploiting nationalist sentiment and appealing directly to “the people” — but then attacking critics and outcasts to purify a seductive core belief, that “only certain people, are the people.”
If you are ready to go to war with your fellow Americans, disregard Constitutional Amendments, or advocate for the subversion of the voting system to make sure the next election goes your way, you are not a patriot.
Don Manthe
P.S. Family has been in Payson since 1947 — born and raised here, K-12, Class of 1977, still pay taxes and live here several months of the year, still hunt, moderate conservative but ex-Republican/ex NRA member — not a carpetbagger.
