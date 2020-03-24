Editor:
Thank you for your coverage of the broadband issue. I was writing this as the Verizon, and I am assuming Payson, lost connectivity out to the rest of the world, confirming 5Gs dependent on optical networks.
Being a broadband consulting engineer radio-microwave and optical who has worked on projects like EagleNet in Colorado among others leading statewide projects, I have been reading and watching the reporting on broadband in Payson.
Jim Ferris’ comments “with 5G and other future technology changes on their way in all of the infrastructure could become pointless.”
Gila County’s investment in working with APS and others with existing right-of-ways to build out a redundant optical network is an investment for generations of Payson citizens to come that may provide the symmetrical bandwidth for private, commercial, government and utility connectivity without transforming the great environment our pioneers, residence and visitors love. Optical networking technology is the future and all investments in building the physical infrastructure will serve well past a 30-year life cycle with the right decisions. Choosing the proper optical cable specifications and fiber count is the primary choice affecting the utility and capacity of the infrastructure to serve multiple users in the region. Today’s optical fiber technology can transport 44 different optical channels of information at 100Gbps each in a single fiber (2011). Historically, utilities like APS have used Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) ‘static line’ with a nominal 48 fiber count to provide teleprotection and SCADA connectivity to utility engineering and operations. Today in many states including Arizona, the right-of-ways used to carry bulk electric transmission lines are also carrying more OPGW fibers and serving both utilities, state, municipalities and private individuals broadband connectivity needs across large regional areas.
Every wireless 5G and future generation mobile phone site tower is and will be connected by optical fiber networking technology where available. Leveraging APS OPGW ‘static line’ update will remain a valuable and useful right-of-way for generations to come worth Gila County’s investment and participation which will transport mobile 5G data and numerous other voice, video and data services to major metropolitan network centers for connectivity to the globe. Optical networking broadband technology is the necessary backbone of any future 5G technology or changes on their way because light will always have more data capacity than wireless regardless of the generation.
Lastly unlike wireless 5G which will require more mobile towers above the tree line for that high-speed video download, once the fiber optic cables leave the high voltage towers they may be routed underneath trails, roadway, existing utility right-of-ways and bring all the advantages of the highest broadband speeds invisibly right to your home.
The remaining question for Gila County is how to protect and create a diverse group of technology businesses ensuring broadband service diversity, offerings and opportunity for small rural businesses.
Tom R. Janca, Payson
