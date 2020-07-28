Editor:
Throughout our nation’s history we have faced many serious crises, the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, the Great Depression, WWII, the Cold War and the Cuban Missile crisis. During these times of crisis we had great American leaders, George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Harry Truman, General Douglas McArthur, General Dwight Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy to lead our country through each crisis to a successful conclusion.
Fast forward to our current crisis, take a good look at the leaders we have now: Trump, Pence and Ducey. No one can deny these incompetent leaders have been a complete miserable failure leading us during the coronavirus. Look at where we are now, 141,000 PLUS American lives lost and still counting, with no end in sight.
GOD HELP.
Ralph Lenzmeier, Payson
Ralph,
You need to stop watching the news if you believe the numbers. On the bright side, nobody has died from cancer, gunshots, car wrecks, opioids, natural causes, or a long list of other maladies since the media fixated on the 'rona.
Lumping Ducey in with great leaders like President Trump and VP Pence is the most insulting thing you could have said. He's a joke and his selective direction is terribly problematic. It's not a one size fits all solution, which is nice that he did hand it off to the local leaders to determine what was best for their communities. His blanket directives regarding who is closed based on their liquor license classification is killing locations statewide.
As for the rest, again, please stop watching the news and come to your own conclusions.
Jack
