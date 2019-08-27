Family grateful
Editor:
The family of Arthur Guida sincerely thanks the staff of Rim Country Health for the excellent care they gave to Art during his stay there. The admin staff was warm and efficient, the RNs were highly professional and engaged in his care, the CNAs were a blessing both to Art and his family, and the rehab team was simply amazing.
Thanks to the chef and staff for his special meals, the dietary staff and all the other employees who made Rim Country Health a home away from home for Art in his final days.
The family is deeply and truly grateful.
Betty Guida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!