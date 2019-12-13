Editor:
Just read where the dad of two of the children and uncle to another may face criminal charges for the accident at Tonto Creek.
This family has suffered enough, and filing charges would accomplish nothing. The three children would still be gone and the family will hurt forever.
Seems to me that the real “villain” in this tragedy is the state of Arizona.
This isn’t the first accident that has happened, two years ago a family of 13 lost 9, how many more will have to die before a bridge is built across Tonto Basin.
Ducey has said that he will do whatever it takes to make this bridge a reality, and I believe he will try.
I don’t know or care where the $20,000,000 comes from, it just needs to happen and soon but in the meantime, please don’t prosecute any person involved.
Phyllis Bella, Mesa
