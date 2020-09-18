Editor:
The front seat of my car is horrible dirty from having to eat fast food in my lap. I have had increased laundry chores because of the closure of their dining rooms. I can’t eat a meal without spilling on my shirt.
Somehow, I don’t understand what the difference between (example) Jack in the Box and El Rancho Mexican Food restaurants is. All the fast food restaurants have their chairs upside down on the tables and don’t allow eating inside. Are these restaurants more likely to infect us with corona?
We do not live in Payson and so taking food home and hoping it will stay warm is not possible. Personally, I prefer to eat at a table.
What is going on? Thank you.
Caren Christenson, Christopher Creek
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!