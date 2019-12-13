Editor:
The Democrats in 2020 have retaken the White House and control Congress ... and are still in power. Below are the stories of the day from CNN and Fox News:
CNN: Adam Schiff has organized an angry base of third-graders that are sick and tired of violence from spitballs. Their demands include raising the age limit to 21 for possessing straws.
Fox News: Third-graders marched in support of Adam Schiff’s proposal to raise the age limit to 21 to be allowed to buy straws. This really is the last straw. As a side note, there were many misspelled words on their placards.
CNN: Hillary Clinton, in a wheelchair, dragging an oxygen tank behind her, despite her delicate physical condition, signs autographs for her latest book. The signing was held at a coffee magnate’s outlet. Inspired attendees stood in line to get her autograph.
Fox News: Recently Hillary Clinton was seen at a Starbucks touting her 11th book about why she lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump. Both attendees (employees) asked for her autograph.
CNN: Left wing conspiracy theorists blame Trump for the difficulty of learning Russian in our schools.
Fox News: Da. Putin thanks Chelsea for the Uranium 10 deal. That’s why we now have to press 4 for Russian. By the way, we also now have to push 2 for English, and 3 for Pushti. Spanish, of course, is now the official language of the United States.
CNN: The sovereign nation of California is in talks with the U.S. seeking economic aid. California, in a terse statement released today, rightly blames Trump for walling off their source of nearly free labor.
Fox News: The country of California is now virtually bankrupt. The tech industry has fled, reducing the country to a purely agrarian economy. They are offering English classes (free of course) so they can groom negotiators to deal with the U.S. The Democrats seem to be in favor of offering aid, noting that the current tax rate for most Americans is only at 75 percent.
CNN: Socialism works. Income equality has been achieved.
Fox News: Unemployment now stands at 85 percent. Tax freedom day, for those still inclined to work, is now December 1st.
Walter Noot, Payson
Writer’s note: Satire only works when plausibility is part of the equation. If the Democrats take over, and you are still alive in 2050 you may find this wasn’t hyperbole.
