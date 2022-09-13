I am so fed up when all I hear on the news is politicians lying straight faced to the public. In my opinion members of both political parties are corrupt, self-serving hypocrites. I am at the point and age now that I honestly feel that it is a waste of time to vote.
I am a man and one thing that really pisses me off is Blake Masters (and the pro life people) telling a woman that her body is not her own, no need to go into that subject anymore. No I do need to, if a woman is going to die because of health problems and/or complications with her pregnancy, or any female is raped and ends up pregnant, there must be a path to abortion to save the life and/or sanity of the female. Anyone who doesn’t agree with this is looking either through rose-colored glasses or just plain ignorant of anyone other than themselves and does not deserve to be elected into a position of governmental authority.
Getting back to myself. I have always voted Republican but this policy makes me not want to vote for Blake Masters. However neither, in all conscience, can I vote for Mark Kelly, as he supports a blatantly hypocritical Joe Biden, who promised in his inauguration speech to “UNITE THE COUNTRY” and what has he done? The complete opposite. But don’t get me started on this aspect.
