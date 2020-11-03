Editor:
Felicia French is exactly the kind of leader Arizona needs to lead us into the next decade. She is a third generation Arizonan and truly lives in Pine — year-round. I doubt that there are many in this legislative district who have qualifications that can match those of Felicia French. Let me explain.
Ms. French has a military degree from the U.S. Army Environmental Policy Institute and earned a Master of Science degree in sustainable solutions from Arizona State University. Following this, she taught sustainability courses at ASU and Mesa Community College. Felicia spent five years visiting and studying clean energy and ecotourism opportunities on the Navajo Nation.
In 2015, Ms. French co-founded a small business offering consulting services in sustainability to small businesses and non-profits. As a hiker myself, I so appreciate that Felicia hiked all 800 miles of the Arizona Trail so she could learn firsthand about the district’s people, and Arizona’s unique water and environmental needs.
I invite you to visit Felicia’s website FrenchforAZ.com and especially the Values link, and Protecting our Water & Land Rights. There she states: We need representatives who will stand up for your land and water rights, and for you and your families’ health.
I encourage you to vote for my favorite candidate, and my own friend, Felicia French.
Lynnette Brouwer, chair, Gila County Democratic Party
