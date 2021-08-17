Editor:
This summer I was conducting fieldwork in Alaska. When I finally had cell service, I called home and learned to my shock and dismay that Pine and Strawberry had been evacuated due to the Backbone Fire. The fire was only 9 miles away from my family’s house.
Last summer, countless saguaro perished in the Bush Fire and the summer before that, nearly 124,000 acres of the Superstition Wilderness burned in the Woodbury Fire. Before that, the Highline Fire.
Although wildfires are a natural part of our ecology, it is clear to all who live in Rim Country that the frequency, severity, and size of these fires are increasing beyond what is healthy for us or the ecosystem. The reasons for these severe wildfires are many, but these many contributing factors are each exacerbated by drought and excessive heat (i.e., climate).
Recently, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released its sixth report on the state of our planet’s climate. The report was drafted by 200 climate scientists from across the globe. It is a marvelous example of international cooperation, requiring approval from delegates from all 195 countries before publication. Unfortunately, this impressive display of collaboration and scientific excellence is overshadowed by its deeply disturbing and grim predictions.
A thorough discussion of this report and what it means for the future of Rim Country is beyond the scope of 400-word Letter to the Editor. But here is the opening quote: “Observed increases in well-mixed greenhouse gas (GHG) concentrations since around 1750 are unequivocally caused by human activities (high confidence).” Statement 1, section A.1.1, page 6 of 3,949 pages.
The time for denialism, what-about-ism, skepticism, and political nonsense is over. We have missed the opportunity to stop climate change. It is here. But we still have a chance to temper its worst effects. The 2021 IPCC report details various possible futures, based on different greenhouse gas and temperature thresholds. Do we only want 1.5˚C of warming (which we will hit within two decades), or 3˚C? The choice is ours. Our No. 1 priority should be climate: building resiliency, adapting to our new world, and reducing emissions/warming as much as possible.
To learn more, search for “IPCC report.” To take action and reduce oil consumption, search for “Line 3.” The fight for our future is now, and we are all on the front lines.
Brooke Kubby
The majority of paysonroundup readers get their information from their uncle Bubba who says the world is flat and that Democrats belong to a cult that eats babies. And in the next breathe they yell that climate change is a bunch of liberal propaganda as they ask for help from the fire department because their homes about ready to be ash from the latest megafire. We need a slogan for Payson kind of like Austin Texas and "stay weird" maybe it could be "stay ignorant" or "I'm too dumb to understand the difference between weather and climate."
