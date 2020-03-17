Editor:
First let me say thank you to those who gave me a standing ovation for calling attention to the very important issue of pet emergency service. It is a topic that needs to be addressed.
Secondly, do I really believe that Payson veterinarians are lazy and/or uncaring? No, I do not. My vet is a wonderful person who is compassionate and works hard as does all the staff and, from what I am hearing, that goes for all the veterinarians in Payson.
Unfortunately a letter that is only complimentary and says “please” and “thank you” rarely garners the attention that the opposite does. Sad that human nature is that way but it is true.
Veterinarians deserve respect for what they do and what they accomplish. They deserve time with their families like everyone else, however, it is a profession that provides a service. I’m asking all the veterinarians in Payson if they will agree to meet for a round table discussion with a few citizens and attempt to find a win/win solution to this problem. If you are willing to meet would you please contact Mayor Morrissey’s office at 928-472-5026 and let them know when it is convenient.
If we all sit down together we can accomplish anything!
Kathy Hopkins, Payson
