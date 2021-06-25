Editor:
I am writing in response to the letter by Walt Noot that appeared in the Friday, June 18th. edition of the Roundup. I find the letter distressing, not because Mr. Noot could not think of any positive actions taken by President Biden since becoming president. One can Google a list of some 63 accomplishments Biden has made so far. But the writer’s inability to see any of those as positive just points out how hard it is going to be to heal the division that is prevalent in our body politic.
There seems to be fewer and fewer people open to listening to the “other side,” to look for what is good in the ideas of those with whom one has differences, to find common ground that both sides can accept. We can’t have everything the way we want it, not if we are going to live in a diverse society made up of many different peoples.
I’ve read that this dissension in our country is exactly what the Russian government wants, in fact, is promoting. And that is scary to me. As has been famously said, “A house divided against itself cannot stand.” We are increasingly in trouble if we continue to insist that “our side” has all the answers, that “our side” is the only good side, that “our side” is always right.
Nancy Kaib, Star Valley
