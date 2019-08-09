Finger-pointing
Editor:
Sylvia Allen’s cruel remarks against Democrats brought to mind the old adage: “When you point one finger, there are three fingers pointing back to you.”
She has formed a picture of who she is: a racist, a homophobe, a xenophobe.
MaryLou Arbanas
(1) comment
And exactly where did you see that Senator Allen made "cruel remarks" about Democrats?? Of course, the making of cruel remarks is the hallmark of the Demonicrat attacks on any conservative of any party with special focus on Republicans. But then we know that history shows those who accuse another of a particular phobia are the most likely to possess that trait themselves. PS: Marylou, are you finger-pointing??
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!