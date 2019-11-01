Fire can’t fix situation
Editor:
If we are to believe that high intensity, massive fires are the solution to forest management, then why have the Rodeo-Chediski and Wallow fire areas needed to be re-burned multiple times every year since? When is the Forest Service going to realize this is not a situation that fire can fix? Not to mention that with this policy there will never be clean air to breathe for generations to come.
The public is told we must “adapt” and sacrifice our health on the altar of burning. Old, young, sick or well, the human body does not “adapt” to toxic smoke pollution. Only an uneducated person would suggest so.
Why is the public allowing the Forest Service to rule over our health, wildlife, tourism and watersheds? Wasn’t protection of the public the reason for the inception of the Forest Service? The fear-mongering that our houses will burn if we don’t sit back and shut up regarding the smoke the USFS is creating has become tiresome.
In this age of modern technology, there is no excuse for not having air tankers stationed to suppress wildfires as they occur. We need logging for firebreaks and thinning of forests using shredders, goats and cattle grazing. Maybe it is time the USFS returns to serving the public.
Kay Honn, Snowflake
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!