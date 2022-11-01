I’m writing in support of the fire district Proposition 310 which is on the ballot for the November election. Here’s why.
I became a resident of Strawberry in 2008 following a 30-year career with the Phoenix Fire Department, retiring as an assistant chief to take the job as fire chief for the Seattle Fire Department for a number of years. Along the way I also worked as a “registered agency lobbyist” at the Arizona state legislature that expanded my “legislative” understanding. In 2014 I was appointed fire chief for the Pine-Strawberry Fire District in the middle of a budget crisis following the housing collapse. I retired from the district two years ago.
I share this background so the reader understands that when I write in support of Proposition 310 I come from a considerable hands-on experience.
One of the first two things I quickly learned as a new fire district chief was fire districts live on a very tight budget with no fat. Such tight budgets do limit certain services to the community. And second, much of the fire district services went to “out-of-towners” from the Valley and elsewhere around the state.
A medical emergency involving a visitor involves a minimum of three hours or so on response, onsite treatment, transport to Payson or other regional hospitals, and return to the fire district. In some cases, off duty paramedics and firefighters are recalled to duty to staff fire trucks during this period.
There was no practicable means for a fire district to recover the financial cost involved in these events.
But today, there will be a means to recover costs with the passage of Proposition 310. The proposition takes one dime out of every $100 spent on purchases and passes it on to a fire district account at the state. From there, a proportional formula distributes money to fire districts around Arizona. These funds will be used to improve overall services and certainly recovers lost overtime cost. And, for the most part, someone else besides fire district residents are paying the costs.
Proposition 310 will have very little impact on fire district residents. It does not impact property taxes at all. But millions of other residents around the state will be contributing to funding fire district services.
I urge readers to vote yes on Proposition 310.
Gary Morris, fire chief, retired, Pine-Strawberry Fire District
