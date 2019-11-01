Firefighter salaries explained
The Roundup (Oct. 8) published an excellent article on the financial challenges at the Arizona Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS). The article stated that, according to the PSPRS, the average salary for Pine Strawberry firefighters last year was $80,000. Unfortunately, neither the author nor the PSPRS had a means to breakdown the sources of that income figure.
The figure stated may be so, but I want the Pine Strawberry communities to know that much of the income described did not come from local taxpayers.
The annual salary range for a Pine Strawberry firefighter paramedic starts at $40,500 and tops out at $47,500, well below that of a Phoenix firefighter making $94,000. The salary can increase somewhat based on available overtime for vacant shifts due to vacation or sick days.
The additional income cited is based on the fire district’s response to wildfires around the state and country. When firefighters from the district are sent to these fires, they are being paid a hazardous duty hourly rate. The state or federal government then fully reimburses the fire district for ALL these employee costs. This results in an increase in a firefighter’s annual salary.
Additionally, the government also fully reimburses the fire district for all the overtime cost for filling vacant shifts created when firefighters are out on wildfires, further adding to annual salaries.
The fire district sent firefighters and equipment to 14 different fires last year and these wildfire assignments were often for two to three weeks and involved 12- to 16-hour workdays, 7 days a week, for up to three weeks. These long hours and continuous hard labor also contributed to the additional salaries.
Wildfires are dangerous and very physically demanding and firefighters often sleep in tents. Firefighters clearly earn and deserve this additional income, but the reader should know that the additional income is NOT coming from Pine Strawberry property owner taxes.
Gary P. Morris, Fire Chief
