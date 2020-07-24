Firewising
Editor:
I have just gotten over my scare. If they hadn’t stopped the Bush Fire at Rye, we could have had another tragedy in Payson like the one at Paradise, Calif. I felt awful, as it was, packing up the car with all the special things that we couldn’t let burn up when the fire got here. But how about all the other things? It was wonderful to finally hear that we didn’t have to go. Maybe the next time we won’t be so lucky.
It will only take one dry-lightning strike and a good wind to set it off. Why can’t we do something about it? We can “Firewise” Payson. Flagstaff did it! Our town council has to start it. We need a new ordinance. They can do it. We need to push them. We have a chance to load the council with members that feel that way. We know that Suzy is in favor of it. We need to re-elect Morrissey, he is, and Rose, Sterner, and Golembewski also are. Vote for them.
We also need a majority on the Corporation Commission. We need that electric generation plant that burns forest waste instead of coal. I really can’t believe it is cheaper to buy coal in Wyoming and haul it to Arizona by rail than it would be to use free forest waste for fuel. I know that Marquez-Peterson is strongly in favor of keeping that plant. Vote for her! Also, if you can find out how Sloan, Mundell, Stanfield and Tovar stand, vote for them — Democrat or Republican!
John C. Johnson, Payson
