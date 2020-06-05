Editor:
I’ve heard that the Town of Payson councilors have voted to go ahead with the annual fireworks show this July 4th.
How could anyone in his or her right mind, concerning the ongoing COVID-19 situation, vote to invite 10,000 people (the yearly estimates put out by the town) to cram into Green Valley Park?
I bring my grandchildren each year to the fireworks and its elbow to elbow people there. In a normal year, the big crowds are expected and actually part of the fun atmosphere. But with a deadly virus lurking everywhere, it’s just nutso to even consider encouraging people from all over the state to jam into Green Valley Park and share their deadly germs with us.
COVID-19 molecules will be both flying through the air and left by hand contact on the playground equipment, ramada tables and restrooms. And what lethal virus germs that aren’t left at the park will be gifted to us at our local gas stations, restaurants (and) stores.
With the big crowd that always attends the fireworks show in Payson, one can imagine that the virus will spread like wildfire — then in the following days, weeks and months throughout the town.
I would really enjoy knowing which Payson town councilors voted for this insane decision. If I survive this virus, I will be sure not to vote for them in the next election.
Lynn Johnson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!